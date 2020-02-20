Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Alliance Data Systems worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

ADS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 236,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.