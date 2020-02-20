Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,397. Synopsys has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

