Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,397. Synopsys has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Earnings History for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit