Synovus Financial Corp Buys 47 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

