Synovus Financial Corp Buys 92 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $752,322. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,924. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

