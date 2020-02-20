Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 28,737,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,234,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.