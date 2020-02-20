Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,124. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.