Synovus Financial Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. 29,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,816. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

