Synovus Financial Corp Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.23. 22,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

