Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. 746,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

