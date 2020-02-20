Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,419 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 5.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $102,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 7,189,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.