Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.62

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $558.62 and traded as low as $300.80. Ted Baker shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 88,456 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TED shares. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.59. The company has a market cap of $137.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.