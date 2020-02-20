Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TGP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

