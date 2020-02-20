Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $12.92, 135,876 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 917,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRA. Stephens began coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telaria by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

