TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Up 1.1%

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.88, 5,315 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLTZY. Goldman Sachs Group raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

