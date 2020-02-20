Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives $71.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.58.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 1,793,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,009. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.