Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1,102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. 1,792,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

