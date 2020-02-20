TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, 125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

About TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

