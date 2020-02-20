Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 3.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $157,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in American Express by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $136.58. 2,533,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

