Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 234,980 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234,980 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 1.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.69% of Allegion worth $80,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Allegion stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,150. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.