Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $63.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, CoinEx and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.02992993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00226533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00145720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, LBank, QBTC, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Binance, Iquant, TOPBTC, Huobi, BtcTurk, ABCC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, ChaoEX, EXX, Trade By Trade, Bitfinex, FCoin, Upbit, Sistemkoin, MBAex, Bittrex, BitMart, DigiFinex, Poloniex, CoinEx, C2CX, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, IDCM, Kraken, Bit-Z, TDAX, Exmo, B2BX, UEX, Coinut, BigONE, Liqui, CoinTiger, IDAX, BitForex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Instant Bitex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.