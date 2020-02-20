The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan Sells 12,546 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

