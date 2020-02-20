The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.5-72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.75 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $451.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

