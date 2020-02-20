The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 3,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,847. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

