TheStreet Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to C+

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
MTX stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.