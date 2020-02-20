TheStreet Downgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to C+

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.