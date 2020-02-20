TheStreet Upgrades Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to “C-“

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNAV. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.
TNAV opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 154.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
Further Reading: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.