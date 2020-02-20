TheStreet Upgrades Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to “C-“

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNAV. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

TNAV opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenav will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 154.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

