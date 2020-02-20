Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.37

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.37 and last traded at $87.63, with a volume of 17915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

