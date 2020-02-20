TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.67 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $138,226.00 and $9.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02769610 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

