Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.61, 1,548,482 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,076,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,875 shares of company stock worth $5,705,219. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tilray by 465.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

