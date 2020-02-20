Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.86, a quick ratio of 18.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Titan Logix (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

