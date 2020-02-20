Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486,272 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 56,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,529. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

