Tivity Health’s (TVTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.69% from the company’s current price.

TVTY has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

TVTY traded down $10.00 on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

