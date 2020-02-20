Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 9,319 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 351.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,810,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 616.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 27,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,127. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

