Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

PNQI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $123.75 and a 12 month high of $157.84.

