Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1,335.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

SYNH traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 65,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

