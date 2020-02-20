Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $578,000 Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

