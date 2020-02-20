Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $613,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

