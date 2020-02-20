Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,473 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 450,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 28,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

