Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,836 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,205,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,049,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,838,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 389,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,906.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 14,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

