Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 90,971 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,971 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 51.7% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000.

SDS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 560,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $36.20.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

