TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 8,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,131. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.62.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

