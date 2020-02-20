TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,721,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 946,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,236. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

