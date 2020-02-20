TPI Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 8,548 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 411.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 699,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,225. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

