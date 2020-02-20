TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,463 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $302.13. 2,883,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

