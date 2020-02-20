Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

