Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Releases Earnings Results

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7.30) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Transense Technologies stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 64.50 ($0.85). The company had a trading volume of 48,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453. Transense Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

