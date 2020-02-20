Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

