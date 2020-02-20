TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TransUnion by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

