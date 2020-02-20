Trellis Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit