Trellis Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

