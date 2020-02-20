Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.33.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.