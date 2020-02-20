Tricida (TCDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 180,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $7,415,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,701 over the last three months. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

